Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Declares Dividend of $0.14

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1441 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

BIREF opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 29.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIREF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

