Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

