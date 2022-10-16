Tesco PLC (TSCDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1297 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Tesco Stock Down 1.4 %

Tesco stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

