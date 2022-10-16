The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

