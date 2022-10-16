Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $93.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.10.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.