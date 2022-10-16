Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 103,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,503 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,291,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $185,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,273 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.