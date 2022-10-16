Benchmark Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 511.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.