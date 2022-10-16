Wells Fargo & Company Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $85.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.90.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $50.44 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after buying an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

