Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.62.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

