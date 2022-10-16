Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.05 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.18.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

