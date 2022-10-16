Canoe EIT Income Fund Declares Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:ENDTF)

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0721 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$9.05 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.75 and a 52 week high of C$11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.18.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.