The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $84.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group to $84.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $55.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.