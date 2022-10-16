Morgan Stanley Trims Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Target Price to $99.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.68.

AMAT stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

