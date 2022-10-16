Waltonchain Trading Down 7.9% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $1.55 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.21 or 0.27373245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,045,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,070,522 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

