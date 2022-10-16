Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
GLV opened at $6.50 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $11.74.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
