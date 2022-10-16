Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 16.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

GLV opened at $6.50 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

