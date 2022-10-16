Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th.

Comtech Telecommunications has a payout ratio of -129.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 200.0%.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $269.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director Lisa Lesavoy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,824.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Lesavoy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,824.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Hedden purchased 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $289,249. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Stories

