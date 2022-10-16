Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.42. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Insider Activity

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.81 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $474,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,623,010.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

