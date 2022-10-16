Compound (COMP) Price Down 7.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $54.79 or 0.00286400 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $398.16 million and approximately $15.65 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00133917 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025848 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.59330496 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 295 active market(s) with $17,275,502.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

