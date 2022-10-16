Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0481 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $254.97 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00081450 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060871 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015656 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001689 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025899 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001463 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007320 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000207 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
