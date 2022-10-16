CoinLoan Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.39 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $15.28 or 0.00079867 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $76.39 million and $168,882.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

