Pirate Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $131,499.00 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $77.93 million and $131,499.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00274574 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065842 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,265,179 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARRRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.