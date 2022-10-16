Quantstamp (QSP) Reaches Market Cap of $11.13 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Quantstamp has a market cap of $11.13 million and $214,193.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,239.21 or 0.27373245 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010691 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.