Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0480 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $51,341.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,130.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00265647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00120455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00741930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00572376 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00255139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

