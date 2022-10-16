aelf (ELF) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market cap of $65.02 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013767 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008941 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,254,854 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELFUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.