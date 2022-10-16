PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,279,000 after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACCAR Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

PACCAR stock opened at $88.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

PACCAR Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.