Whittier Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

