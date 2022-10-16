J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $237.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

