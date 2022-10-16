Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.94 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abiomed Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $249.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

