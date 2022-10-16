Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Holdings Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,412 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $81.01 on Friday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.02.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.