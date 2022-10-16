Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,585,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,277,000 after buying an additional 1,923,608 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 337,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 90,050 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter worth $17,371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $12,374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $52.87 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

