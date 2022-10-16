Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,510 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Open Lending worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.75. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 18.48 and a quick ratio of 18.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

