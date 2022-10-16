Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.03.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

