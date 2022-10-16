Credit Suisse Group Trims PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price to $15.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.59.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMT opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

In other news, CEO David Spector acquired 20,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,609,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 460,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 464.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 424,098 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,523.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 204,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 192,129 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 178,783 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

