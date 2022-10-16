Credit Suisse Group Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $105.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.17.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. Block has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,099 shares of company stock worth $26,929,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Block by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,418,000 after acquiring an additional 240,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

