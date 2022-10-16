Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $11.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RITM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of RITM opened at $7.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Rithm Capital has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

