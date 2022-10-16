Citigroup Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $232.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $196.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.79. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,570,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Saia by 697.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.