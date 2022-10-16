Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $228.00 at Robert W. Baird

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $228.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $193.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $186.89 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

