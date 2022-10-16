TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.85.

TSP opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. TuSimple has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 1,183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 295.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

