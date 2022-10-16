Citigroup Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $47.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.7 %

TOL opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 159,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

