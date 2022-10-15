Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,185 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $278,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.85. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.