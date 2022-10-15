Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,958 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $53,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

