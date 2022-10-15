Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 59 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.17.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $550.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $645.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

