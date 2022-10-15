Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 61,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $4,855,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $252.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

