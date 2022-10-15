Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,486 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $134,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

