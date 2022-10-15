AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.88. The company has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

