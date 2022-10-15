National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,388 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JD.com were worth $10,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in JD.com by 37.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 39,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.21.

JD opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

