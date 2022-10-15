Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.