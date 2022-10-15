Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.