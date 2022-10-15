Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $52,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $264.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.09. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.31.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.