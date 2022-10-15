Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 5,235 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Latitude Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,117,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 117,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.79.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

