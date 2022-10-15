Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 52,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 10,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $2,896,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 3.1 %

CVX stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $108.96 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $314.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

